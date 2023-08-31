DHS Fails Americans as Terrorists | SEKULOW

ACLJ American Center for Law and Justice





The border crisis rages on with the chilling report of FBI and Homeland Security officials investigating Uzbek migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border with the aid of ISIS.





The Biden White House claims it took measures to stop this smuggling network threat to national security. That might be true in this instance, but can we truly trust the Biden Administration to bolster border patrol and secure the border? How many other human smuggling networks exist along the border?





If DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas would uphold the law and take illegal immigration seriously, we wouldn’t have to worry about terrorism, drug smuggling, human trafficking, or other security concerns due to an open border. Just a week ago we told you how Members of Congress publicly humiliated Mayorkas for not knowing basic smuggling tactics – leading to calls for the Secretary’s impeachment.





Also, don’t forget that we exposed the Biden Administration for its cover-up of Yemeni terrorists crossing the southern border. If not for our FOIA lawsuit, the Biden Administration would have kept peddling the dangerously false narrative that the border is secure. The latest news of ISIS helping Uzbek nationals enter illegally only reinforces the truth that potential terrorists are sneaking into our country.





We had an insightful caller in the healthcare industry ask about the shell game that the Biden Administration is playing by changing the definitions of terms used to describe people illegally entering our country. First, it was “illegal immigrants,” then “migrants,” and now “asylum seekers.” As a healthcare worker, she needs to know where people are coming from to offer optimal care, but she and other healthcare workers are labeled racists for asking questions.





Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell responded to our caller:

“This all started when blue states decided to coin this phrase ‘sanctuary cities’ and ‘sanctuary states.’ And it all sounds like nice marketing, and certainly, everybody wants to be generous in their humanitarian giving and helping people. But the reality is that a sanctuary state is a state that ignores federal law. . . .





And now we’re seeing the hypocrisy of states like New York, which have touted the fact that they’re a sanctuary state for immigrants. But now that they’re getting too many immigrants – illegal immigrants – they’re getting very nervous. We have to do a better job of distinguishing between immigrants and illegal immigrants.”





We aren’t opposed to legal immigration. Having diverse cultures and viewpoints is part of what makes America great. But if we don’t enforce our laws, then we don’t have a country. Right now the southern border is being invaded, turning all states into border states. We must protect our borders and all our citizens.