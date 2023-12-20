"The U.S. is about to LOSE its Super Power status" Col. Douglas MacGregor | Redacted

Redacted News | "The U.S. is about to LOSE its Super Power status" with Col. Douglas MacGregor





The United States is quickly losing its super power status as the most powerful nation in the world. Col. Douglas MacGregor argues the U.S. has made a serious of strategic blunders putting America on a path of self-destruction.





✅ Sign up for our Free DAILY newsletter, delivered right to your inbox first thing in the morning. ➜ https://redacted.inc





✅ Become a Redacted PLUS member and get access to EXCLUSIVE content, live streams, and more! ➜ https://redacted.locals.com







