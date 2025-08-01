CANCELLED CUCK STEPHEN COLBERT PERFORMS DIGITAL FELLATIO TO KNEEPADS AND HER 107 DAYS OF EPIC FAIL❗

RedWave Press - Stephen Colbert: “As someone who is very qualified for the presidency… a very hopeful and dynamic presidential candidate for the 107 days you had to run. To hear you say that it’s broken. To hear you say that our systems aren’t strong is harrowing.”





Kamala Harris: “Well, it’s also evident, isn’t it?... It doesn’t mean we give up. That’s not my point… I’m always going to be a part of the fight that’s never going to change… And I believe right now that it is important to do what I can do, from the positions that I’ve held and what I have seen about the world and our country, to get out there and remind everyone who needs reminding right now of their power.”





“It is our government. It is our country, and it is important, I think, that in this moment where people have become so deflated and despondent and afraid, that those of us who have the ability, which I do right now, not being in an office where I’m campaigning for that office, to be out there and to talk with folks and remind them of their power and their importance in making a difference.”





“I just want to put a fine point on this. You can never let anybody take your power from you. You can never let anybody take your power from you. And that’s what I think, for me, that’s what I like to remind folks of.”





Source: https://x.com/RedWave_Press/status/1951237954904473744





