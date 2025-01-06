Gaslighting Democrats Claim Trump is the LIAR Lacking Character, while Looking Mirror

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
They boldly go on MSNBC / CNN and tell you that because Trump was elected it appears that Americans care not about lying and principal and decency. They hold them up as the arbiter of truth when in fact, all that the left and the Democrats and the media surrogates have been doing is lying nonstop.