19. Court TV 2024-09-13 Reverend Kurt Benshoof

The defendant's pressing matter before the court is a petition for a writ of habeas corpus. This was mentioned by the defendant, Reverend Kurt Benshoof, who stated that the habeas corpus petition has a higher priority than anything else and can be heard and issued on Sundays, unlike the prosecution that the prosecutor, Ms. Brennan, was trying to bring forward. The defendant expressed concerns about being denied due process rights, lack of access to materials such as envelopes, and issues with judges and court clerks refusing to docket the habeas petitions.



The trial date discussed is October 16th, 2024. The prosecutor mentions that one of the main witnesses, Lerman, will be available starting from October 16th. The state requests an omnibus hearing date of October 4th at 8:30 AM, with the trial date set for October 16th and an expiration date of November 15th. The trial is expected to last between ten to twelve days.



The issue raised regarding the trial date is related to the defendant's assertion that the 60-day speedy trial period has already expired. The defendant argues that the information was filed on July 8th, and there were delays and changes in the speedy trial calendar that were not in accordance with the law. The defendant expresses concerns about the expiration of the speedy trial period and asserts that there are violations of his rights in the scheduling of the trial.



