Nazi Kanye, Zombie Israeli, Anti-Farages, Markle Mawage, Kraven, Twisted Pegg, Gun-Grabbing Trump

SR 2025-03-21 Kraven Cornetto
Topic list:
* Johnny on Tim Dillon on Kanye Swastika West.
* Conservitard (Catholic?) media critic highlights the far-Left Israeli Jew pumping the same old virus-zombie Christ-hate.
* “God, Country, Family”?
* Far-Left Jews make videogames; jesuits get to be generals.
* Gerard Batten is at odds with Nigel Farage. What else is he?
* “Detain and deport!” Is that the answer to the “migrant” agenda?
* Ruppert James Graham Lowe is the Anti-Farage. What else is HE?
* Meghan Markle and “Prince Harry”: another Luciferian arranged mawage.
* What’s wrong with British Conservatism?
* “Kraven the Hunter”: not as bad as everyone says?
* The “Cornetto Trilogy” explained; toxic Simon Pegg-me.
* When ass-kicking women save the day: a tired entertainment trope.
* Both Donald Trump and his Attorney General-ette are not friends of “2A”.
_____________________
