Nazi Kanye, Zombie Israeli, Anti-Farages, Markle Mawage, Kraven, Twisted Pegg, Gun-Grabbing Trump

SR 2025-03-21 Kraven Cornetto

Topic list:

* Johnny on Tim Dillon on Kanye Swastika West.

* Conservitard (Catholic?) media critic highlights the far-Left Israeli Jew pumping the same old virus-zombie Christ-hate.

* “God, Country, Family”?

* Far-Left Jews make videogames; jesuits get to be generals.

* Gerard Batten is at odds with Nigel Farage. What else is he?

* “Detain and deport!” Is that the answer to the “migrant” agenda?

* Ruppert James Graham Lowe is the Anti-Farage. What else is HE?

* Meghan Markle and “Prince Harry”: another Luciferian arranged mawage.

* What’s wrong with British Conservatism?

* “Kraven the Hunter”: not as bad as everyone says?

* The “Cornetto Trilogy” explained; toxic Simon Pegg-me.

* When ass-kicking women save the day: a tired entertainment trope.

* Both Donald Trump and his Attorney General-ette are not friends of “2A”.

_____________________

