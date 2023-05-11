© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Compensation For Behavior.
Proverbs 10:6 (NIV).
6) Blessings crown the head of the righteous,
but violence overwhelms the mouth of the wicked.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The Righteous are blessed,
while the Wicked are chastised.
