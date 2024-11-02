Perception vs Reality - Alex Jones, Controlled Opposition Agent

ANYONE who manages to maintain a large, heavily promoted platform like Info-Wars is controlled opposition folks!





Like Albert Pike famously said

"Whenever people need a hero we shall supply him"





And that is exactly what happens day in and day out!

Because THE PEOPLE won't stand together!





We allow murdering #Luciferian scumbags & media to divide us.

The very moment we stop allowing these people to divide us WE WIN!





It is the thing that the criminals fear the most!

While Alex Jones has done great Journalism over the years...





His real job is to keep you from getting too close to the truth!





As soon as you are really onto some good information, the kind that could actually expose "the powers that be" (Corporations and the criminal Courts) then Alex Jones will dance in with a "breaking News Story" to divert your attention away from the subject....





And next thing you know you have forgotten your valid information, and you end up wasting a lot of time on his nothing burger!





And when he is not doing that, he is helping to silence you, or turning you against other Americans, preventing what needs to happen....





A UNITING OF ALL OF MANKIND, against the criminals who call themselves "government"





This is from Victor Hugo





original video: ALEX JONES SANDY HOOK CASE BARES WEAPONIZED DOJ CONTROLLED OPPOSITION USED TO CURB 1ST 2ND AMENDMENT





https://old.bitchute.com/video/KEl2mzr0aNAK/