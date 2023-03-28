John Audette -- Loved by the Light! True stories of Angelic help! :-)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hello Friends! On this Out of this World Radio show, I interview John Audette about his new book, LOVED BY THE LIGHT: TRUE STORIES OF DIVINE INTERVENTION AND PROVIDENCE. See: https://www.amazon.com/LOVED-LIGHT-STORIES-INTERVENTION-PROVIDENCE/dp/B0BTNZX94G The show is in English and in German on Radio Sol International in Vienna, Austria. See: www.radiosol.at We discuss Angelic miracles and true stories of people being saved from harm. We all have Angels around us, and his stories are really inspiring and uplifting! I hope you can all listen to his incredible interview! With lots of love and light, For a planet that’s happy and bright! Ted, Host, Out of this World Radio & TV, www.outofthisworld1150.com Email: [email protected]