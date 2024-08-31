BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Le Forestier (U.B.I. B.A.D.) - Discipline (Leonardo 1)
Sons of Adam
Sons of Adam
25 followers
49 views • 8 months ago

Le Forestier (U.B.I. B.A.D.) - E09

    Varia clips from TMNT Fortnite, the 2014 live action film, and the animated series.
    

    No documenting on the greater world problems here, for sake of keeping the video to a reasonable length.  These videos with a focus on the individual characters of the Turtles, and how the spirit of each contributes to the base.  Soon, after we detail the base completely, we will be focusing on the major ills of the day, as well as going to work on surviving beyond those ills.



    Leonardo is the leader of the group.  What makes that so is that he is courageous, but also disciplined.  Here I thank the spirit of Leonardo for giving me the strength to always keep the crib clean. More than just providing enhanced function, clean, for me, provides a mental health boost.


Soundtrack
1 Bedouin = No Trace
2 Skillet = Hero

Keywords
