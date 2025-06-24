SPARKLE SISTERS - GOOD GIRLS

Lyrics

[Verse 1]

Oh, we’re the Sparkle Sisters, sweet as we can be,

Mama says to curtsy, Daddy says, “Mind me!”

Wear our gloves and ribbons, smile so nice and bright,

But when the moon is glowin’, we sneak out at night!

[Pre-Chorus]

They tell us, “Good girls don’t run wild, don’t stray,”

But our hearts keep beatin’ for a bolder way!

[Chorus]

Good girls, oh, they’re such a bore!

We don’t wanna be good girls no more!

We wanna dance too close, let our hair swing free,

Break the rules and be who we’re dyin’ to be!

Good girls? Nah, that ain’t our scene,

We’re bad girls chasin’ a dangerous dream!

[Verse 2]

We’re supposed to sip on soda, giggle soft and low,

But we’re dreamin’ ‘bout the places where the fast boys go.

They say, “Don’t talk too loud, don’t step out of line,”

But we’re laughin’ in the shadows, feelin’ oh so fine!

[Pre-Chorus]

They tell us, “Good girls don’t cause a fuss,”

But we’re tired of their rules, we’re breakin’ ‘em up!

[Chorus]

Good girls, oh, they’re such a bore!

We don’t wanna be good girls no more!

We wanna dance too close, let our hair swing free,

Break the rules and be who we’re dyin’ to be!

Good girls? Nah, that ain’t our scene,

We’re bad girls chasin’ a dangerous dream!

[Bridge]

Oh, Principal’s glarin’, says, “Girls, behave!”

But we’re winkin’ at the rebels, ridin’ that wave.

Our skirts are gettin’ shorter, our hearts are gettin’ bold,

We’re writin’ our own story, never doin’ what we’re told!

[Chorus]

Good girls, oh, they’re such a bore!

We don’t wanna be good girls no more!

We wanna dance too close, let our hair swing free,

Break the rules and be who we’re dyin’ to be!

Good girls? Nah, that ain’t our scene,

We’re bad girls chasin’ a dangerous dream!

[Outro]

So long to good girls, we’re settin’ ‘em free,

Sparkle Sisters shinin’, wild as can be!

Good girls? Oh, honey, that’s yesterday’s news,

We’re bad girls now, and we’re breakin’ the rules!