Aug 10, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
Russian forces kill 15 foreign mercenaries in the Kursk region, after Moscow starts its largest ever counter-terror operation in the three border regions of Bryansk, Kursk and Belgorod in response to Ukraine's unprecedented incursion. Yet more heartache in Gaza, as more than 100 people are reportedly killed in an Israeli strike on a school. The IDF claims it had taken measures to minimize so-called collateral damage. Waking up to reality - Moscow says there is a growing understanding in Africa of the terrorist nature of the Kiev authorities. That's as Ukraine attempts damage control after helping Malian militants ambush the government and Wagner troops.