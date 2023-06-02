Covid-19 vaccines problems: fatigue, brain fog, memory problems, tremors, tingling, headache

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
“The neurological devastation of these [COVID-19 vaccines] is… almost indescribable. “[It often] starts with the vaccine, the day of [getting the vaccine] or… within a week or two.” “Almost every patient I see with this syndrome has these three (3) [symptoms.] 1. Fatigue. 2. Post-exertional malaise. 3. Brain fog. “[I see] short-term memory problems, or even long-term memory problems.” “Trouble concentrating.” “[I see] lots of neuropathy — burning, [the feeling of] pins and needles, tingling, electric shock-like feelings, numbness.” “I see… uncontrolled contractions of muscles, tremors, convulsions…” “So [many] people [have ringing in their ears], vertigo, headaches… vision problems, [smelling problems] and taste [problems].” Pierre Kory, MD tells Mike Adams on 31 May 2023.
The full interview is posted here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/y8IQPjckKDEE/
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News