Aquired Immune Deficiencies From Infections Injected Unchecked
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
294 views • 6 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Alex Jones: Talk about motive. Why did the globalists do this?

Judy Mikovits, PhD: To kill the vaccine injured and drive another narrative, to make everybody forget this wasn't a Coronavirus. This was HIV AIDS, this is and always was! One day we decided HIV caused AIDS. Peter Duesberg, Bob Gallo, the corruption at the National Cancer Institute. AIDS is an acquired immune deficiency. Cancer is an acquired immune deficiency? They've injected it unchecked. Well, this always was infection by injection. Vaccination is not immunization.

This is a 2017 book. 2017, we sat in Jason Chaffetz office and showed him absolutely all of this vaccination injury, every piece of data. And the we was doctors two by two, including Bobby Kennedy, including Jack Lyons-Weiler. We showed them the rapamycins, the cures, the things that existed, the treatments, the ivermectin, the things the FDA had no control over, none, absolutely none. We showed them all the cures and all the oral and nasal immunization true immunization strategies.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 11/05/2024

InfoWars - The Alex Jones Show: https://banned.video/watch?id=675237276b5874f6ef298d88

Uncensored Books: https://therealdrjudy.com/uncensored-books

Keywords
healthcancernewsvaccinetruthaidsmikovitsales jonesinjected
