Whistleblower Mothers Unite: Navigating Life, Networking, and National Impacts | Ep. 19

In this special edition on the road episode, we dive into the ups and downs of lives as whistleblowers and mothers who have fearlessly exposed hidden truths and fought for justice. Join us as we explore their hectic schedules, the delicate balance they strive to maintain between family life and their passion for activism, and what they are doing in Arizona to help the local Native American communities and jumpstart a diverse grassroots team!Show more





Learn practical advice for individuals who want to make a difference locally with tips and strategies on how anyone can contribute to positive change, regardless of their profession or personal circumstances. They discuss the importance of community involvement, building relationships with like-minded individuals, and leveraging local resources to amplify their voices. How do they stay connected with their families and advocate for justice? Discover practical steps you can take to support whistleblowers and make a meaningful impact in your community.





The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots U.S.A. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it!

