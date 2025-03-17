BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
How a Luxury Silk Sleep Mask Can Transform Your Sleep, Skin & Health | Evalee Gertz of SIA Silk
Arukah - Holistic Health
18 views • 6 months ago

Have you ever considered that something as simple as a sleep mask could improve your sleep, skin, and overall well-being?


I recently sat down with Evalee Gertz, artist, performer, and founder of SIA Silk, to discuss how luxury silk sleep masks can enhance sleep quality, regulate hormones, and even help prevent wrinkles and puffy eyes. But what really surprised me were the deep science-backed benefits of sleeping in total darkness—and why most sleep masks don’t actually do the job well.


If you’ve ever struggled with insomnia, light pollution, restless nights, or just want to wake up feeling refreshed, you won’t want to miss this conversation.


👉 Watch the interview and read the full article here: https://www.arukah.com/siasilk


Discover how this simple yet powerful sleep hack can make a huge difference in your health, beauty, and energy levels.

Enjoy and let me know your thoughts!




✨Ready to Become a Confident & Effective Holistic Healer?✨

Become the Healer of Your Home & Your Community, WITHOUT the Need for Pharmaceutical Drugs with Harmful Side Effects, Hospitals, Doctors, or even Dentists.


Learn Naturopathic Herbalism, Holistic Life Coaching, and Build a Profitable Online Coaching Business - https://www.arukah.com/certification


🌟Read reviews from Mayim's students📝 - https://www.arukah.com/reviews


 ❤️My #1 Recommended Supplement ❤️

One of the first supplements I recommend to people, regardless of their condition, is a foundational one. It is safe🛡️, effective✅, natural🌱, and easy to use regardless of age. It improves your immune system🛡️, inflammatory response🔥, cardiovascular health❤️, digestive health🍏, and hormone balance⚖️. You can do all the right things for your health, but if you are deficient in Redox Molecules, then your body cannot fully utilize those things. 🔍Learn more about Redox at:

https://www.arukah.com/redox


​May the Creator continually grant you and your loved ones complete, holistic health & healing of mind🧠, body💪, and spirit🌟.


May He use YOU to become an instrument of that health and healing.


Shalom,

Mayim Vega | Founder of Arukah.com - the Holistic Life Academy


Take a Stand for Israel - https://israel365action.com/

Latest News on Israel - https://israel365news.com/

Help Israel - https://israel365charity.com/

Read the Israel Bible - https://theisraelbible.com/


