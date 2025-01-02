AI & Automation: College Educated Jobs more likely to be Automated than the Trades w/ Daniel Satchov

Sarah Westall

Artificial Intelligence expert and founder of Bastyon, Daniel Satchkov, rejoins the program to discuss what AI is and what it is not. How they are likely propagandizing the public to believe AI is more than it it. We also discuss how those jobs that are akin to being part of an algorithm can be automated. This means most elite jobs such as MDs, marketing, and finance can be automated while the trades, nurses and other jobs are much harder to automate. You can learn more about Daniel Satchkov at https://bastyon.com/Daniel_Satchkov. Buy or learn more about the MOBI phone at https://bastyon.mobi/en/sarahwestall/

