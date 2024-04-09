'Intentional' Live Season 1, Ep. 2: "09-04-2024 mPox Plandemic Part Deux"

“WHO Director-General declares mPox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.” Hold up now... only 208 deaths and somehow this is a global health emergency? Tom Renz breaks down Part Deux of the Plandemic.





Intentional is broadcast live at Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays 2PM ET and Music on W4HC Radio – Health Café Live (www.w4hc.com) part of Talk 4 Radio (www.talk4radio.com) on the Talk 4 Media Network (www.talk4media.com). Intentional TV Show is viewed on Talk 4 TV (www.talk4tv.com).





Intentional Podcast is also available on Talk 4 Media (www.talk4media.com), Talk 4 Podcasting (www.talk4podcasting.com), iHeartRadio, Amazon Music, Pandora, Spotify, Audible, and over 100 other podcast outlets.





The 'Intentional' Podcast is also available on the 'Intentional' channel on Facebook, Rumble, Substack, Patreon, Brighteon, Apple Podcasts and X. You can also follow Mic Meow at her website: micmeow.com.