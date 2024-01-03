Shocking TRUE Story: “I Lost Both Of My Legs Because Of A Tampon” (Health Warning) - Lauren Wasser

Jul 27, 2023 All The Diary Of A CEO Episodes
In this new episode Steven sits down with model, Toxic Shock Syndrome survivor and activist Lauren Wasser.
0:00 Intro
02:13 Early context
05:26 The day your life changed forever
11:49 Toxic shock syndrome caused by a tampon
20:22 The choice to amputate your leg
32:52 Your mother during all of this
37:29 The period after the operation, suicidal thoughts
50:35 Life after losing your legs
01:00:22 Therapy & acceptance
01:10:19 Making the decision to amputate the other leg
01:12:50 Losing your godfather
01:17:24 Why golden legs?
01:21:40 What causes TSS?
01:26:28 Campaigning to have laws changed
01:28:33 Alternatives
01:31:58 Forgiveness
01:34:53 Would you change anything now?
01:38:32 If your work was to be done, what would it look like?
01:43:06 The last guest's question
You can learn more about Toxic Shock Syndrome here: https://bit.ly/3O1Lu92
You can also learn more about the impact of TSS on the people who have lost loved ones due to the syndrome, here: https://bit.ly/43KouB4
