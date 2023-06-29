Synthetic Biology Module 7 - The Spiritual Solution - with Q&A

Prayers That Shake Heaven & Earth with Dan Duval. Overcome a myriad technological, fallen angel and Illuminati bloodline, genetics, non-human and synthetic bloodlines. Use directed prayers that free you and extricate technological dark forces from operating in your body.



Dan also has very useful prayers for addressing many health afflictions such as tinnitus.

Dan also has lists of sins and bondages as well as evil demonic powers.

These prayers help you to take authority of your body.







Dan also has prayers for your children, pets, healing, financial, travel, overcomers,



