'It’s Bisan From Gaza, And People Are Eating Donkey Feed' (mirrored)
Contrarian
Contrarian
36 views • 03/02/2024

Mirrored from YouTube channel AJ+ at:-

https://youtu.be/JJw2T7LrJb8?si=z5ewsXfCse9fqoIK

1 Mar 2024

People have resorted to eating donkey feed, and at least ten children died of starvation in the last week of February.


Video journalist Bisan Owda spoke to people who are fleeing the north from starvation.


The UN says Israel is “systematically” blocking aid to Palestinians. Last month, the International Court of Justice ordered Israel to protect Palestinians from genocide by ensuring that humanitarian aid gets distributed. Advocacy groups say Israel has failed to take even the “bare minimum steps” to comply with the ICJ’s ruling.


