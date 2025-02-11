Is Tomorrow Too Late to Repent? (A Biblical Warning You Can’t Ignore)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔥 Time is running out—discover why repentance CANNOT wait! 🔥
In this urgent message, we unpack the Bible’s stern warning about delaying repentance and the eternal consequences of ignoring God’s call. Learn why NOW is your only guaranteed moment to turn from sin, embrace salvation, and avoid eternal separation from God. Key Scriptures like Luke 13:3, Acts 17:30-31, and 2 Corinthians 6:2 reveal the non-negotiable urgency of surrendering to Christ before judgment day.
📖 What you’ll learn:
Why repentance is a command, not a suggestion.
The dangers of assuming you have "more time."
How God’s mercy and justice intersect in salvation.
Practical steps to repent and secure eternal life TODAY.
Don’t gamble with your soul—act before it’s too late. ⏳ If this message speaks to you, share it with someone who needs salvation and hit SUBSCRIBE for more life-changing teachings!
00:00Introduction and Opening Prayer
00:42Song of Repentance and Forgiveness
01:18Understanding Repentance
03:24The Importance of Repentance
04:00When to Repent
05:51Biblical Command to Repent
06:52Urgency of Repentance
10:41Final Plea and Closing Prayer
11:43Conclusion and Next Devotion Preview