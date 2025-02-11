BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Is Tomorrow Too Late to Repent? (A Biblical Warning You Can’t Ignore)
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
7 months ago

🔥 Time is running out—discover why repentance CANNOT wait! 🔥
In this urgent message, we unpack the Bible’s stern warning about delaying repentance and the eternal consequences of ignoring God’s call. Learn why NOW is your only guaranteed moment to turn from sin, embrace salvation, and avoid eternal separation from God. Key Scriptures like Luke 13:3, Acts 17:30-31, and 2 Corinthians 6:2 reveal the non-negotiable urgency of surrendering to Christ before judgment day.

📖 What you’ll learn:

    Why repentance is a command, not a suggestion.

    The dangers of assuming you have "more time."

    How God’s mercy and justice intersect in salvation.

    Practical steps to repent and secure eternal life TODAY.

Don’t gamble with your soul—act before it’s too late. ⏳ If this message speaks to you, share it with someone who needs salvation and hit SUBSCRIBE for more life-changing teachings!

Keywords
eternal lifebible studyjudgment dayforgiveness of sinsspiritual awakeningchristian sermonturn to jesushow to repentrepentance prayerbiblical warninggod mercyurgent repentancesalvation nowbible salvationacts 17-30luke 13-3hellfire warningavoid eternal separationrepent before deathurgency of salvation
Chapters

00:00Introduction and Opening Prayer

00:42Song of Repentance and Forgiveness

01:18Understanding Repentance

03:24The Importance of Repentance

04:00When to Repent

05:51Biblical Command to Repent

06:52Urgency of Repentance

10:41Final Plea and Closing Prayer

11:43Conclusion and Next Devotion Preview

