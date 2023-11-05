Rabbi Weiss Zionism; the root cause of Israel-Gaza War (mirrored)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored from YouTube channel George Galloway at:-
https://youtu.be/o5VkA-QIGEY?si=IZWpFgbEtBksB3fR
5 Nov 2023 #طوفان_الأقصى #فلسطين_المحتلة #الميادين@GeorgeGallowayOfficial : What are the root causes of the current conflict between Israel and Gaza?
Rabbi Yisroel Dovid Weiss:
The root cause is clearly because of the introduction of a political ideology called Zionism. It’s a nationalist movement it's masquerading in a religious name Israel and the Star of David and so forth but it it is a totally flawed a material movement selfish people who wanted to create their own Haven their own sovereignty and they're using the religion to create it. That is the root cause of so much hate, Strife, Bloodshed and Rift between Jews and Muslims.
And, it's very clear, it's not an opinion, that our history attests that Jews and Muslims live together in harmony for hundreds and hundreds of years is in every Arab and Muslim land clearly identified as religious Jews amongst clearly Muslim people and there was no human rights groups necessary, or United Nations, whether it was in Yemen, Tunisia, Egypt, Morocco, Iran, we lived together...
Continue to watch for the full interview
**********
Full show:
https://youtu.be/jw0groDUW1w?si=GhG1-...
**********
First streamed on Friday 3rd May 2023
on http://almayadeen.net/live
Kalima Horra, Hosted by
@georgegalloway
@AlMayadeenNews
***********
Twitter: @kalimalondon
Twitter: @georgegalloway
Threads: @kalimahorra
Facebook: @kalimahorralondon
Instagram: @kalimahorra
Telegram https://t.me/kalimahorra
email: [email protected]
Shows: https://www.narcissi.uk/kalima-horra/
*************
Guests:
Dr Ghada Karmi
Palestinian doctor, activist, academic and writer
Research Fellow at the Institute of Arab and Islamic Studies, University of Exeter, England, UK
Jonathan Chadwick
A signatory of Artists for Palestine UK pledge
Director of Az Theatre and teaches occasionally at the London Film School
Yousef Al-Helou
Journalist & Correspondent & Political Analyst.
Expert in Palestinian and Middle East Affairs
Rabbi Yisroel Dovid Weiss (From New York, USA)
An American Haredi Jew, activist, and spokesman for a minority branch of group Neturei Karta, a Haredi anti-Zionist group.
Dr Anne de Jong (From Amsterdam, Netherland)
Associate Professor Anthropology of Conflict with a regional expertise on the Middle East (Palestine, Syria and Bahrain).
Dept of Anthropology, the University of Amsterdam
**********
Original Almayadeen English Youtube page:
COMING SOON
Original full length on Almayadeen YouTube page with Arabic subtitle:
https://youtu.be/QtYaOeyw9fg?si=mwjA4...
طوفان الأقصى يقلب المعايير
#طوفان_الأقصى #فلسطين_المحتلة #الميادين
#فلسطين #الميادين #غزة #اسرائيل
#Israel #Gaza #Palestine #Palestine_freedom
Transcript available on YouTube page