Rabbi Weiss Zionism; the root cause of Israel-Gaza War (mirrored)

Rabbi Yisroel Dovid Weiss:

The root cause is clearly because of the introduction of a political ideology called Zionism. It’s a nationalist movement it's masquerading in a religious name Israel and the Star of David and so forth but it it is a totally flawed a material movement selfish people who wanted to create their own Haven their own sovereignty and they're using the religion to create it. That is the root cause of so much hate, Strife, Bloodshed and Rift between Jews and Muslims.

And, it's very clear, it's not an opinion, that our history attests that Jews and Muslims live together in harmony for hundreds and hundreds of years is in every Arab and Muslim land clearly identified as religious Jews amongst clearly Muslim people and there was no human rights groups necessary, or United Nations, whether it was in Yemen, Tunisia, Egypt, Morocco, Iran, we lived together...





First streamed on Friday 3rd May 2023

Guests:

Dr Ghada Karmi

Palestinian doctor, activist, academic and writer

Research Fellow at the Institute of Arab and Islamic Studies, University of Exeter, England, UK





Jonathan Chadwick

A signatory of Artists for Palestine UK pledge

Director of Az Theatre and teaches occasionally at the London Film School





Yousef Al-Helou

Journalist & Correspondent & Political Analyst.

Expert in Palestinian and Middle East Affairs





Rabbi Yisroel Dovid Weiss (From New York, USA)

An American Haredi Jew, activist, and spokesman for a minority branch of group Neturei Karta, a Haredi anti-Zionist group.





Dr Anne de Jong (From Amsterdam, Netherland)

Associate Professor Anthropology of Conflict with a regional expertise on the Middle East (Palestine, Syria and Bahrain).

Dept of Anthropology, the University of Amsterdam





