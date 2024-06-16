BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

US Sports Track & Field Feat. 100 Meters Just Went CRAZY!! || 2024 Kenyan Olympic Trials
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
39 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
57 views • 11 months ago

Presented on US Sports by CoachTube

Featured Course:

400 meters Over and Under with Tony Veney

https://tinyurl.com/400MetersOver

Coach Tony Veney's lecture takes viewers on a comprehensive exploration of training methodologies and strategic approaches tailored specifically for the 400-meter race. Coach Veney, with his wealth of experience and expertise, explains the nuances of pacing, emphasizing the importance of striking a balance between over- and under-speed training. Through meticulous breakdowns of race dynamics, he explains the importance of executing the Lauren Riggs Dynamics from the 1980s, which instills in athletes the discipline to execute five of these pivotal movements within a meter. By weaving anecdotes and practical insights, Coach Veney emphasizes the importance of meticulous preparation, emphasizing the need for coaches to meticulously plan and adapt training regimens to optimize athletes' performance. Learn more

https://tinyurl.com/400MetersOver


On today's show we put our focus on the African Continent as we bring a hot sprinting prospect; as well as seeing the world fastest man to date competing in the Kenyan Olympic Trials.


Video credits:

Fall 2024, Spring 2025 Men's Track College Recruiting Video | 200m, 100m

MaxPreps is America’s Source for High School Sports. Receive updates about your favorite high school teams. Get the latest news, schedules, rosters, rankings, stats, and standings. With the most timely and complete high school sports information anywhere, the MaxPreps app is exactly what every high school sports athlete, parent and coach needs to keep up with their favorite teams.

Download the free app today

@ Apple - https://apple.co/3R5sxSx

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3XpJail

Tadloid

@Tadloid

https://www.youtube.com/@Tadloid


100 Meters Just Went CRAZY!! || 2024 Kenyan Olympic Trials

https://apple.co/4c43ydq

https://amzn.to/3XpJail

Total Running Productions

@TotalRunningProductions

https://www.youtube.com/@TotalRunningProductions


The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, And Fun

US Sports Radio

https://tinyurl.com/USSportsRadioToday042224

Keywords
trackkenyaathleteolympicstrack and fieldussportsnetworkussportsradio
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy