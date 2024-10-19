RT News - October 19 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Oct 19, 2024
rt.com
At least 33 people are killed and 85 wounded in overnight Israeli strikes on a refugee camp in northern Gaza. In central part of the enclave the devastated father of a Palestinian boy who was burned alive in a recent strike on displaced people opens up about his grief. Naval flotillas from Russia and Oman arrive in Iran, ready to take part in joint exercises over the coming days. How BRICS fits in with the West, tentative steps towards ditching dollar and the path to peace in Palestine - Vladmir Putin speaks to media ahead of next week's summit.