Poor Old Dog Got Tearfully Ending After 10 Years Trusting a Wrong Owner
High Hopes
3282 followers
33 views • 03/06/2024

Pets in Love


Mar 5, 2024


Poor Old Dog Got Tearfully Ending After 10 Years Trusting a Wrong Owner

Are you heartless enough to drive away an old and frail dog facing imminent death? Bernaia is the dog enduring such agony! She was found at the threshold between life and death! Her owner kicked her out of the house after living together for 10 years! 10 years and she's still just a dog, not a family member anymore! If you had a dog for 10 years, would you kick her out? I think only a mad person would do that! Bernaia trembled weakly at the sight of the rescue team! Upon thorough examination, the rescue team also found a tumor in her leg! That would be a big issue for her! But first, she needs to be taken to safety!


Join as a member of this channel to enjoy privileges:

Hello dear friend,

Pets in Love is a happy family for animal lovers.


Please Join with us by Subscribing to: https://m5.gs/ZGJFbn

Our Channel's Goals and Mission:

- Sharing meaningful rescue stories to improve human being with stray animals.

- Support for Animal rescuers around the world to share their work through Youtube Videos.

- Cooration with animal rescuer to help them getting more support, donation, followers


Note: Note: We do not receipt any donation! If you want to donate to support rescue teams, please contact them directly! There information and contacts is in every descriptions of every videos!


If you see any Content that belong to you and you don't want us to use it any more. Please contact to email: [email protected] Before reporting it. We will delete it right away or do anything that you want to keep it safe!

Thanks alot!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4U_5MEe6nlc

