Pets in Love





Mar 5, 2024





Poor Old Dog Got Tearfully Ending After 10 Years Trusting a Wrong Owner

Are you heartless enough to drive away an old and frail dog facing imminent death? Bernaia is the dog enduring such agony! She was found at the threshold between life and death! Her owner kicked her out of the house after living together for 10 years! 10 years and she's still just a dog, not a family member anymore! If you had a dog for 10 years, would you kick her out? I think only a mad person would do that! Bernaia trembled weakly at the sight of the rescue team! Upon thorough examination, the rescue team also found a tumor in her leg! That would be a big issue for her! But first, she needs to be taken to safety!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4U_5MEe6nlc