10.02.24 Morning Musings: Vance/Walz Impressions Audio vs Video

*11/22/63 Mea Culpa I was 6 weeks old at the time

Vance v Walz was 2 different debates depending on how you observed it.

Vance was ahead in either format but video killed Walz aspirations.

Thanks for watching.

Please like , share and thumb it.

Skal

E.

As always be the Big 3 my friends.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr

https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/

https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr

https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear

https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015

https://parler.com/BeerandGear/

https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1

https://rumble.com/beerandgear/



