❗️PUTIN - It was 'Not' Russia who started Pushing Nuclear Escalation Narrative – SPIEF 2024

It was not Russia who started pushing nuclear escalation narrative – Putin
Contrary to the West's favorite horror story that evil Russia is about to use nuclear weapons, Putin stated nuclear escalation would only be possible if Russia's sovereignty and territorial integrity were compromised.