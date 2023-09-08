"There Should Be Peace" - A REAL PEACE! - 500,000 Ukrainian's Dead - MEP Clare Daly to NATO's Stoltenberg - Parliament speech from 7 Sep 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MEP Clare Daly - speech from 7 Sep 2023 Committee on Foreign Affairs - EU Parliament
“You said that Ukraine has recaptured its territories - but this is not true. Since your last visit, Ukraine has lost its territories, lost more than half a million people. We are in a state of bloody war,” she told Stoltenberg.Jen's didn't correct the number dead that Clare mentioned.