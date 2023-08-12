© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
8/11/2023 【Roy on the @WayneDupreeShow】Roy Guo: As part of its 3F Plan, the CCP has infiltrated American schools with Confucius Institutes, manipulated young people's minds via TikTok, and targeted the United States by inciting ideological and racial conflicts. The CCP seeks to foment weakness, chaos, and destruction in the United States.
#CCP #Chinese≠CCP #takedowntheCCP
8/11/2023 【罗伊做客Wayne Dupree Show节目】罗伊：中共用孔子学院渗透美国的学校，用海外版抖音来操纵年轻人的思想，并通过挑起意识形态战争和种族战争针对美国，都是其“3F”计划的一部分。中共就是要搞弱、搞乱和搞死美国
#中共 #中国人不等于中共 #消灭中共