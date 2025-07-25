Desert Living: Water Tanks, Solar Racks, and Earthbags!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode of Occupy the Land, we take you through our Arizona desert homestead as we prepare for monsoons and advance our off-grid dome build! We showcase our sand pond project to capture monsoon water, repurpose pallets for storage, and plan a man-lift using an IBC tote for dome construction. From managing solar panels and charge controllers to organizing shade cloths and water pumps, join us as we experiment with water systems, handle septic maintenance, and share how we keep cool and powered up in the desert heat!