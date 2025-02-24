© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sweden Sends $113 Million in Air Defense Systems to Ukraine
Sweden has announced the transfer of Robot 70 and Tridon Mk2 air defense systems to Ukraine, a package worth $113 million, according to Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Deputy PM Ebba Busch, and Education Minister Johan Persson.
The Tridon Mk2 is a truck-mounted upgrade of the Bofors 40mm naval gun, utilizing programmable projectiles for increased effectiveness. The Robot 70 is a man-portable air defense system (MANPADS) that will further bolster Ukraine’s air defense capabilities.
Meanwhile, the EU is discussing a new €20 billion military aid package.
They also included this ridiculous video promo free of charge.