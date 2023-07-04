BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
4/07/2023 -- Earthquakes below power plants and power lines -- Turkey to USA -- Unrest spreading
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
205 views • 04/07/2023

This update goes off the rails, straight up, no exaggeration.Starts out great, but , as I start finding mysterious "explosions" all over the place in the Pacific Northwest, I then see the explosions are next to sensitive locations like government facilities, and BOEING factories for instance.........

THEN... as I'm showing all this, someone takes out my internet while live and recording!

Without me doing anything the internet reconnects within SECONDS (which is impossible for resets to do)...

Then I show more locations, and they did it a 2nd time while live and recording.

Upon the 2nd time, I begin swearing a bit, sorry about this !!! I drop a few f-bombs unintentionally, and don't have the time or will to edit out the words.. so I'm leaving the swearing in as it happened live.


Shared from and subscribe to:

Dutch Sinse

https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos

Keywords
chemtrailspreppingsurvivalweather warfareearthquakesgeo-engineeringwind turbinesfault linesvolcanoshot spotsseismic activityoil wellshigh tension power linesearth tremorsfrack wellspump jacksgas pipelines
