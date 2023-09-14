World’s first liquid hydrogen-powered plane unveiled

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Reuters
Sep 7, 2023
H2FLY, a Germany-based developer of hydrogen-focused aviation solutions completed its first public flight of an electric aircraft powered solely by liquid hydrogen.
Keep up with the latest news from around the world: https://www.reuters.com/
#News #Reuters #newsfeed #innovation #aeroplane #science #aircraft
Subscribe: http://smarturl.it/reuterssubscribe
Reuters brings you the latest business, finance and breaking news video from around the globe. Our reputation for accuracy and impartiality is unparalleled.
Get the latest news on: https://www.reuters.com/
Follow Reuters on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Reuters
Follow Reuters on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Reuters
Follow Reuters on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/reuters/?hl=en
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-qnLkFaX8uo