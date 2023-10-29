© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
@BOBRMORF FPV operator did his homework on where to strike at a Leopard Tank.
Adding:
At 00:05 Moscow time early 10/29/2023.., from Novoselovka, the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired four NATO 155 mm caliber shells into the Kievsky district of Donetsk.
and:
Air defence systems destroyed 36 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the Black Sea and the northwestern part of the Crimea peninsula - Russian Ministry of Defense.