© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p28l91jc8eb
2023.02.17 Where is the ROC? When did Tsai Ing-wen become president of China? Is Microsoft's Bill Gates a good friend of Tsai Ing-wen and Xi Jinping?
中华民国在哪，蔡英文何时当的总统，与比尔盖茨和习近平是否是好友？