The King of Fighters 97 - All super specials attacks - part 1

In this video will showcase all super special attacks available in this iconic entry of the KOF series. Whether you're a fan of classic fighting games or looking to master your favorite character's super specials. The King of Fighters '97 is one of the most beloved games in the KOF series, famous for its rich roster of characters and iconic super special attacks. If you're playing the game, you'll know that mastering these super specials is essential for taking your fighting skills to the next level. From devastating combos to awe-inspiring finishing moves. Released in 1997, The King of Fighters '97 is a classic 2D arcade fighting game developed by SNK. It is the fourth installment in the KOF series and features team-based gameplay, where players choose a team of three characters to compete against other teams. Each character has a wide range of special moves, but what really makes KOF '97 stand out are the super specials, the most powerful attacks a character can execute during a fight. KOF '97 introduced "Advanced Mode" and "Extra Mode", two unique play styles that affect how players use super specials and super moves. Advanced Mode allows for more powerful cancels and faster movement, while Extra Mode focuses on strategy and super meter management. What Are Super Specials in The King of Fighters '97? In The King of Fighters '97, super specials are powerful attacks that require the player to charge up their super meter. These moves are the most potent tools a character has in their arsenal and can often turn the tide of battle in an instant. To execute these super specials, players must input a specific motion and button combination after filling up their super meter. Each character has their own unique super special moves, and mastering them is crucial to becoming a true KOF '97 expert. Types of Super Specials in KOF '97 There are various types of super specials in KOF '97, and each character has different kinds of attacks that fit their style: Super Moves: These are powerful attacks that can be executed when the super meter is filled. They deal significant damage and are often flashy, featuring long animations. Desperation Moves: These are moves performed under high-pressure situations, often triggered when a character’s health is low or the super meter is filled. Power Moves: Some characters have unique moves that allow them to perform special attacks when the opponent is near death or vulnerable. List of super Specials Attacks in The King of Fighters '97 Here, a break down of a few super specials and powerful moves for each character in KOF '97: 1. Kyo Kusanagi Super Special Attack: Oniyaki Kyo’s Oniyaki is a powerful flame-based move that can be performed quickly to counter opponents in close range. It’s one of his signature super specials and can be a great way to end a combo string. DM: Oniyaki (Desperation Move) When Kyo is low on health, the Desperation Move Oniyaki becomes even more dangerous and difficult to block. 2. Iori Yagami Super Special Attack: Maelstrom Iori’s Maelstrom is a devastatingly powerful move that uses his signature flame technique to overwhelm opponents with speed and force. DM: Aoi (Iori’s desperation move is devastating when he is in critical health). 3. Mai Shiranui Super Special Attack: Kachousen Mai’s Kachousen is a high-speed spinning move that does significant damage and can be chained into longer combos. DM: Super Mai Fire Mai’s Desperation Move Super Mai Fire is a more powerful version of her regular attack that deals considerable damage to the opponent. 4. Terry Bogard Super Special Attack: Power Geyser Power Geyser is one of Terry’s most iconic moves. This super special launches a massive energy explosion that deals devastating damage. DM: Burn Knuckle Terry's Burn Knuckle move becomes faster and more damaging in his Desperation Move form. 5. Ryo Sakazaki Super Special Attack: Zanretsuken Zanretsuken is a multi-hit combo that allows Ryo to deal massive damage at close range, leaving the opponent with little chance to escape. DM: Ryo’s Super Zanretsuken This Desperation Move provides Ryo with increased speed and power for maximum damage. 6. Robert Garcia Super Special Attack: Rekka Rekka is a devastating attack that sends a burst of energy at the opponent, with several follow-ups to keep the pressure on them. DM: Super Rekka A stronger and faster version of Rekka, this Desperation Move can deliver quick and powerful hits. 7. Benimaru Nikaido Super Special Attack: Raijin Ken Raijin Ken delivers a powerful electric attack that leaves opponents stunned and open for a follow-up combo. DM: Benimaru’s Raijin Benimaru’s Desperation Move version of Raijin Ken can be a game-changer, dealing extra damage and catching opponents off-guard. On Fighting Attacks Evolution, you will watch many different special attacks, super moves, critical arts, finishers, ultimate skills, super combos and more. Related to the fighting games world and all, thanks for watching! :)a