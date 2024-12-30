Canadians vote in favor of Donald trump over Canadian Politician's

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
To watch full video go here: https://rumble.com/v638aye-mike-in-the-night-e586-nothing-will-be-the-same-headlines-call-ins.html
Systemic Overhaul Needed, Advocates for a complete rebuild of Canada’s systems, led by leaders who genuinely prioritize ,the country’s welfare, Believes current politicians lack, the will or ability to address critical issues effectively, Style Notes, The segment is passionate, with a focus on audience engagement, via polls and bold critiques of leadership, Mike draws on historical points, from his channel to reinforce his argument, maintaining a candid and unapologetic tone,