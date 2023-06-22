Carl Higbie: How the Durham testimony exposed Democrats

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Carl Higbie reacts to Durham's testimony to Congress, claims that the FBI failed to do their job, and weighs in on Adam Schiff's comments about the hearing.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html