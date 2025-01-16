Understanding The Convicting Work of the Holy Spirit

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In today's devotion, we discuss the convicting work of the Holy Spirit as mentioned in the Bible. The speaker shares insights from John 16:1-13 and explains how the Holy Spirit guides people to realize their sins and seek repentance. Examples like Adam and Eve, Joseph's brothers, and King Saul show how the Holy Spirit helps individuals recognize their wrongdoings. The devotion emphasizes the importance of the Holy Spirit's role in salvation and ends with a promise of more lessons on Peter, Paul, and the Philippian Jailer in future devotions.
00:00 Introduction and Purpose of Devotions
00:25 The Convicting Work of the Holy Spirit
01:35 Scriptural Basis for Conviction
05:39 Examples of Conviction in the Bible
11:00 Conclusion and Upcoming Topics