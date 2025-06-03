DOES SOCIETY NEED THE ELITE❓ [THE JOLLY HERETIC SPEAKS WITH ROB HENDERSON]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE ELITE NEED US❗
VfB got censored today on Coach Dave LIVE❗
Now, there is an issue with the new PC - it has an occassional 'halt'; but this was a network issue during my discussion of the meaning of the Greek word MALAKOI in regards to the current blackmail scandal of Glenn Greenwald [whom was thanked for his body of work...but concisely cemented the unlearned lesson of 1 Corinthians 6:9, PURPOSEFULLY MISTRANSLATED AS 'EFFEMINATE', WHEN THERE IS A WORD FOR THAT IN GREEK: ARSENOKOITAI]
CAPTURE THE THOUGHT BEFORE IT CAPTURES YOU ⛪🏈⚧ 6-3-2025 [VfB GETS DMCA'ED BY GOOGLE]
https://odysee.com/@GMNo!:8/CAPTURE-THE-THOUGHT-BEFORE-IT-CAPTURES-YOU-%E2%9B%AA%F0%9F%8F%88%E2%9A%A7-6-3-2025--VfB-GETS-DMCA'ED-BY-GOOGLE-:0
