Descendants of Ham - Conclusion

Tonight at 8:30pm ET/7:30pm CT. In Part 2 of this compelling series, Host David Paxton continues exploring the powerful legacy of Ham’s four sons—Cush, Mizraim, Phut, and Canaan—and the prophetic patterns that stretch from Genesis to Revelation.

This in-depth study uncovers the deep historical roots of ancient nations like Egypt, Ethiopia, Libya, and Canaan, tracing their biblical significance, geopolitical influence, and spiritual symbolism.

We spotlight Nimrod, the rebellious empire-builder and prototype of future Antichrist systems, examine the cursed yet redemptive thread of Canaan, and reveal how Ham’s line gave rise to the very kingdoms that would later oppose Israel—and appear again in end-time prophecy.

This episode is a must-watch for anyone seeking biblical clarity on how ancient history ties directly into today’s headlines and tomorrow’s fulfillment.

