Glenn: Hillary Clinton should face PRISON after Durham Report

Glenn Beck





May 17, 2023





The Durham Report revealed that the 2016 Clinton campaign — with knowledge of Hillary Clinton herself — fabricated the claims that Donald Trump was colluding with Russia. Then, the FBI — despite knowing it was a Clinton-concocted story all along — investigated the phony claims and even LEAKED it to the public. So, why is Hillary Clinton (and all those involved) not currently sitting in prison for massive election interference? THIS is why Glenn is so fed up, he says. The lack of action to hold ANY D.C. leaders responsible for their crimes and corruption has gone too far. There’s just ONE way to change it, and Glenn explains how in this clip…





