Deep State's Four-Pronged Attack on Food Supply: Unveiling the Strategic Pillars of Destruction
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
225 views • 10 months ago

 

 

Join our newsletter: https://sjwellfire.com

OfGod Shirts:  https://sjwellfire.com/shop/

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support

or [email protected] paypal

Prepare: https://sjwellfire.com/partners/

War on your Food Scorecard all by Design

War on God’s Creation

Military personnel could find laboratory grown meat in their ration packs as Pentagon bosses scratch around for ways to reduce their impact on climate change. Bioengineering company BioMADE came up with the idea after receiving $500 million in Defense department funding to reduce its carbon footprint. But their plan to roll out 'cell based meat' has left a nasty taste in the mouth of veterans who have accused Pentagon bosses of treating front line soldiers like 'lab rats'.  They are making fake milk according to MIT.

Scorecard of Food Supply Destruction with Four Platforms

Toxix Take Down

·        

Keywords
deep stateconspiracy theorygovernment controlhidden agendafood shortagesupply chain disruptionpower and controlfood supply destructionstrategic pillarsagricultural manipulationfood security crisisfood industry sabotage
