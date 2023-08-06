BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

ThriveTime Show - Dr. Judy Mikovits - Every Vaccine Given Since 1986 was a Bioweapon no Immunity just Sterilization and Extermination as is the C-19 Shot - 8-03-2023
Oldyoti's Home Page
Oldyoti's Home Page
489 followers
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
453 views • 08/06/2023

Dr. Judy Mikovits | "Every Vaccine Since 1986 Has Been a Bioweapon!" & "Vaccination Is Not Immunization It Is Sterilization & Extermination." - Dr. Judy Mikovits + Are COVID-19 Shots a Bio-Weapon? “$200 Billion Enterprise Would've Collapsed If Fauci Had Admitted That Hydroxychloroquine & Ivermectin Were Effective Against Covid.”

Learn More Today At: https://TheRealDRJudy.com

Watch the ReAwaken America Tour Documentary for FREE Today HERE: https://timetofreeamerica.com/watch-the-reawakening-documentary/

Mirrored: https://banned.video/watch?id=64cbf1169c80b25c6df490c7


Keywords
bio weapondr judy mikovitsdr judyclay clarkthrivetime show
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy