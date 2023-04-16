© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p2ehl8073d4
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mos #MIKECRISPI #takedowntheccp
艾娃指出了在纽约南区法院检察官提交的文件中对于郭文贵的指控的诸多荒谬之处。
Ava pointed out the absurdities of the accusation of Miles Guo in the documents submitted by the prosecutors of the Southern District Court of New York.