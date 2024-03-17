© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
For generations the idea of the End Times has been thrown around until today it is just a cliche. Many in our present generation now believes that the world will never end. As we explore this issue be keen to what the Bible says and be open to allow the Spirit of God to direct your heart.
May the thoughts shared bring enlightenment to your minds about this subject of the end.