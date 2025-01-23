BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Lost Book of Enki Tablet IV
Angelino
Angelino
52 views • 7 months ago

This is from Zecharia Sitchin's "The Lost book of Enki" told from Enki's (Enlil's brother) perspective. I pumped out 2 30 minute videos in a 24 hour period. I forgot to use "The Vestige" (the intro song) in my last tablet. I was salty about that so I remembered to use it in this one. Its from Final Fantasy XIII. I love that song. Pretty cool game too. I'm proud of myself for being able to do 2 tablets in a short amount of time.


There is harvesting of gold in this tablet albeit it little for their atmosphere. Anu and Alalu fight eachother naked. Alalu bites Anu's malehood(weener) off. These guys are really weird. Alalu gets sentenced to death on Lahmu (Mars) by the 7 who judge. Anu's daughter Ninmah gets sent to Earth. On her way to Mars she finds Alalu dead. A rock is carved to resemble Alalu's face makes for his tomb.


A lot of my time and effort goes into making these tablets. If you don't want to read, I do my best to illustrate and narrate the words(yes that is my voice) and put it into a form that is easily understandable. I hope you enjoy this tablet.


If you like my content and would like to support me: https://cash.app/$Angelino92

Keywords
anunnakinibirugoldenkitiamat
