InfoWars - Jon Bowne Report - CBDC HELL - 11-14-2023

According to the latest monthly poll conducted by the Global Strategy Group and North Star Opinion Research, some 61% of respondents said they disapproved of Biden’s handling of the economy, while only 36% approved.

80% of the fiat money printed in U.S. History was printed under the O'Biden Administration. That’s enough to collapse the dollar on its own. Add to that looming catastrophe the emergence of BRICS swallowing up half of the world’s GDP by 2040. Well maybe the U. S. will tighten its belt and continue to innovate with American exceptionalism.

Not so fast. That is where the O’Biden treason works it’s magic shilling for the NWO, According to Biden’s Executive Order on Ensuring Responsible Development of Digital Assets signed over a year ago.

“Biden’s Administration places the highest urgency on research and development efforts into the potential design and deployment options of a United States CBDC.”

Meanwhile The flurry of activity towards global digital neo feudalism has been working overtime.

On November 8th 2023, The United Nations, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and partners of the Rockefeller Foundation launched a campaign to put the world on the path to digital ID, digital payments, and data-sharing rollouts in 50 countries under a digital public infrastructure (DPI) by 2028. (source).

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) plans to implement “digital IDs” by the year 2030 globally. According to Reclaim the Net the IDs will be mandatory for those that want to participate in society.

The Sociable editor Tim Hinchliffe says “If successful, DPI will give governments and corporations the power to implement systems of social credit that can determine where and how you can travel, what you are allowed to consume, and how you will be able to transact with your programmable money.”

This is their God awful horrible plan. Based on climate pseudo science and unrelenting detached elitist hubris. Fueled by eugenics and Luciferian lunacy. A plan that will lead to a National divorce in the United States. Untold Global starvation. Massive uprisings. And ultimately, after great tribulation, the end of the decrepit elite slave master architects and their inheritors who started the whole pointless abomination in the first place. ~Jon Bowne

