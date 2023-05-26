Geopolitical, Financial, Climate agenda and Taiwan Update

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with Canadian historian
Matt Ehret on the current situation worldwide. We explore the historical fight
between Republic and Imperialist forces and the current efforts to destroy
democracy with cultural destruction, economic destruction, war mongering,
climate emergencies, medical dictatorships and use of the media propaganda arm.
We review the history of China and the current reality behind the Taiwan
situation. Matthew has a brilliant mind and a deep knowledge of historical and
economic forces that have been used to shape countries for good or ill over the
centuries and how we can learn from history with our current situation.