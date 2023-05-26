BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Geopolitical, Financial, Climate agenda and Taiwan Update
TishTalk
TishTalk
24 views • 05/26/2023

In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with Canadian historian Matt Ehret on the current situation worldwide. We explore the historical fight between Republic and Imperialist forces and the current efforts to destroy democracy with cultural destruction, economic destruction, war mongering, climate emergencies, medical dictatorships and use of the media propaganda arm. We review the history of China and the current reality behind the Taiwan situation. Matthew has a brilliant mind and a deep knowledge of historical and economic forces that have been used to shape countries for good or ill over the centuries and how we can learn from history with our current situation.

Keywords
crashchinaclimatedestructioncitiesrepublicfinancesmarttaiwanculturalimperial
